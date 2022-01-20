Cheryl Rose Philippi, 69, of Manhattan, KS passed away January 16, 2022 after a brief stay at the Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, KS. She lived courageously for several years after being diagnosed with a rare brain disease, Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD). Cheryl received exemplary care by the caregivers and staff at Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice.
Cheryl was born December 3, 1952 in Great Bend, KS. She grew up in Claflin, KS attending Immaculate Conception grade school and Claflin High School. Cheryl met the love of her life, Mike Philippi, and they married October 16, 1971. Cheryl and Mike recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary on Captiva Island, Florida with their family. They began their married life in Great Bend, KS then transitioned to their farm in Bushton, KS while raising their children. They have been permanent residents of Manhattan, KS for the last 37 years.
Cheryl established her fulfilling 35 plus year career in the banking and home mortgage loan industry. She thoroughly enjoyed the personal relationships she established with customers, realtors and professional colleagues. Cheryl had such a successful career because she took a genuine interest in her client’s lives and ensured each client received the highest quality service.
Cheryl was highly respected in the community and was an active member of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, the Manhattan Konza Rotary Club, as well as other professional organizations during her career.
Cheryl was vivacious and loved life. She embraced her time with family and friends, loved spending time with her grandkids, and having her “girl’s week out” with her mom and sisters each year. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, cruises, concerts, and K-State tailgate parties. She always lived life to the fullest. You just couldn’t miss her infectious smile.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Philippi, daughter Renee Arensberg (Jim), son Jamie Philippi (Karina), mother, Virginia Klepper, siblings, Janice Rielly (Ron), Michelle Shaheen (Michael), Lynnette Bernasconi (Dave), Terry Klepper (Mary), three grandchildren, Aidan Arensberg, Kaya and Kenzi Philippi and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Klepper and brother, Daryl Klepper.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 20 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 21 at 10:00 am. Graveside service to follow at Sunrise Cemetery, 2901 Stagg Hill Rd, Manhattan, KS.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice, Manhattan, KS and may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
