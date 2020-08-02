WICHITA, KS - Miller, Cheryl K., 69, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Cheryl was a 1968 graduate of Hays High and a 1970 graduate of Brown Mackie School of Business. She married Curtis Miller who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine Schremmer. Survivors include her son, Craig (Jennifer) Miller of Wichita; daughter, Carrie (Christopher) Foster of Appleton, WI, and grandsons, Mackenzie, Curtis, Braeden Miller and Reed Thomas all of Wichita, Clayton and Collin Foster of Appleton, WI; sister, Nadine (Sherman) Herold of Ozawkie, KS, along with numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Cheryl built a successful career in various departments at Kansas State University, retiring in 2013 as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Research. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, BUNCO, volunteer work, puzzles, music and spending time with family. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m., both Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Minneapolis, Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Manhattan Catholic Schools, St. Isidore's Catholic Student Center (Kansas State University Campus), The Catholic Diocese of Salina, and The Dominican Sisters of Great Bend. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Latest News
- Gio Gonzalez helps pitch White Sox to 11-5 rout of Royals
- Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida
- Correction for Aug. 2, 2020
- Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season
- Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus
- Negotiators report progress in coronavirus relief talks
- Four more Cardinals personnel test positive for COVID-19, bringing uncertainty to series, next steps
- Settlement reached in death of football player in Kansas
Most Popular
Articles
- Aggieville director wants to overturn bar, dancing restrictions
- Riley County backs away from mask mandate, decides to strongly encourage mask-wearing
- Riley County confirms fifth COVID-19-related death
- What does Riley County health order mean for Kansas State football's seating plans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium?
- Gibbs issues new health order prohibiting dancing at bars
- Woman injured in crash in northwest Manhattan
- Horticulture professor spreads word about importance of trees, nature
- I WONDER | How can a Washington man run for a US Senate seat in Kansas?
- Myers calls for local governments to institute consistent mask-wearing rules
- Autopsy results for body found at Konza Prairie pending
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.