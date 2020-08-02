WICHITA, KS - Miller, Cheryl K., 69, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Cheryl was a 1968 graduate of Hays High and a 1970 graduate of Brown Mackie School of Business. She married Curtis Miller who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine Schremmer. Survivors include her son, Craig (Jennifer) Miller of Wichita; daughter, Carrie (Christopher) Foster of Appleton, WI, and grandsons, Mackenzie, Curtis, Braeden Miller and Reed Thomas all of Wichita, Clayton and Collin Foster of Appleton, WI; sister, Nadine (Sherman) Herold of Ozawkie, KS, along with numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Cheryl built a successful career in various departments at Kansas State University, retiring in 2013 as an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Research. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, BUNCO, volunteer work, puzzles, music and spending time with family. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m., both Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Wichita. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Minneapolis, Kansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Manhattan Catholic Schools, St. Isidore's Catholic Student Center (Kansas State University Campus), The Catholic Diocese of Salina, and The Dominican Sisters of Great Bend. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com

