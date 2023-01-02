Cheryl Marie Matthews, 76, of Milford, KS, passed away Monday morning, December 26th, at the Wakefield Care and Rehab Center, Wakefield, Kansas.
Cheryl was born in Great Bend, KS on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Elsie Mae (Robertson) and Ervin James Pettit. She was the wife of Roger Marion Matthews. and they were married in Great Bend on June 5, 1978. Cheryl graduated from Great Bend High School in 1964 and from Emporia State University in 1968. She was a lifelong middle school English teacher that took great pride in her career and her students were forever in her heart. Her career began at James Bridger Junior High, in Independence, MO, followed at Roosevelt Junior High School in Great Bend, Maize, KS middle school, Pretty Prairie, KS middle school and where she retired from Abilene Middle School, in Abilene, KS.
She loved literature and reading books. She took great joy in writing letters and correspondencing with friends and family. She loved all animals, especially cats and dogs.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Roger of the home, a daughter, Stacey (Mike) Larkin of Manhattan; two stepdaughters, Cathy (Ojar) Peters, of Bel Aire, KS; Trish (Jay) Teilborg, of Greenwood, MO; also surviving is a sister, Colleen Sturken, widow of Fred of Haddam, Durham, CT. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Hannah Teilborg, Mikayla Larkin, Palmer Teilborg, Declan Peters, Lilly Teilborg, Sierra Larkin, and her beloved cat Snowy. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David J. Pettit.
A private family-only graveside service for the burial of Cheryl’s ashes will be held at Great Bend Cemetery.
