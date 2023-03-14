Cheryl Jean Lewis, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 9th, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was 75 years old.
Born on June 1st, 1947, in Childress, Texas, Cheryl grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma and attended Eisenhower High School. She had a love for learning and a passion for genealogy, spending countless hours and making many trips to trace her family’s roots.
Cheryl was married for 38 years to her husband, Dr. Richard Lewis DVM. Together they resided in Manhattan, Kansas, where they built a life and raised their family. Cheryl was a proud and dedicated mother to her four children, Michael McKinley (wife Lisa), Cheri Leone (husband Jimmy), Ashley Chambers (husband Adam), and Lindsey Quinn (husband Mike). She was also a cherished grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Collin, Aiden, Cameron, Chace, Evelyn, Lyda, Andrew, and Alyssa. Her selflessness and generosity extended beyond her family, as she was always quick to help anyone in need.
Cheryl had a passion for travel, and she especially loved visiting Italy where she lived briefly as a child.
Cheryl had a special place in her heart for her pets. She had a natural compassion for all creatures, big and small, and would go out of her way to care for them
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Bennett, of Childress, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Lewis, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, her brother James Bennett, her sister Melanie Barker and her husband Jimmy Don, and many other loving family members and friends.
Cheryl will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for her family and animals. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of generosity, compassion, and love will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Rest in peace, Cheryl Jean Lewis.
A celebration for Cheryl will be held at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan on Saturday March 18th from 1PM to 3PM. Cheryl will be cremated, and her ashes will be buried in Childress, Texas where she will rest next to her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Riley County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
