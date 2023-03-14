Cheryl Jean Lewis, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 9th, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was 75 years old.

Born on June 1st, 1947, in Childress, Texas, Cheryl grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma and attended Eisenhower High School. She had a love for learning and a passion for genealogy, spending countless hours and making many trips to trace her family’s roots.

