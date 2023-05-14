On Thursday, May 4, our loving mother and grandmother passed away at home. Cheery was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Ketchem (1932 -2009) of Port Hueneme. Cheery is survived by her two daughters Terri L. Fleck of Palm Desert and Lisa R. Ketchem of Port Hueneme; and one grandson Jeremy J. Ketchem of Palm Desert.

She was born October 27, 1937, as Cheery Goodenough in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She married Don on January 30, 1960, and they enjoyed 49 years together. They raised their family in Manhattan, Kansas 1960-1986. She has resided in Southern California since 1986, most recently in Port Hueneme, Palm Desert and Thousand Palms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.