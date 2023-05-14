On Thursday, May 4, our loving mother and grandmother passed away at home. Cheery was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Ketchem (1932 -2009) of Port Hueneme. Cheery is survived by her two daughters Terri L. Fleck of Palm Desert and Lisa R. Ketchem of Port Hueneme; and one grandson Jeremy J. Ketchem of Palm Desert.
She was born October 27, 1937, as Cheery Goodenough in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She married Don on January 30, 1960, and they enjoyed 49 years together. They raised their family in Manhattan, Kansas 1960-1986. She has resided in Southern California since 1986, most recently in Port Hueneme, Palm Desert and Thousand Palms.
Her vocation was photographer/business consultant/teacher/public relations officer. She received numerous awards in each of these fields. Her primary accomplishment and joy was her family and her God. She was very involved in her church and she was known as a great encourager, teacher, counselor and prayer warrior. In her words she has now “Graduated to Glory”.
Cheery and Don pre-arranged for their ashes to be scattered at sea together. There will not be a formal ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local church or to the Alzheimers Coachella Valley. https://cvalzheimers.org/
