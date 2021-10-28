Charlotte Welfringer, age 87, of Manhattan, died October 17, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on October 22, 1933 in Centralia, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Goldia (Jeffrey) Dalsing. She grew up in the Axtell area, and graduated from Axtell High School with the class of 1951.
Charlotte worked for many years for Farm Bureau in Manhattan. She enjoyed going to garage sales and yard sales. She traveled many places over the years in her RV with her siblings and created many memories. Charlotte also loved to crochet and baking food for family and friends. She always cherished spending as much time as she could with her family and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2008, also her parents and her five brothers and five sisters.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Mary Welfringer, of St. George, Robert Welfringer (Connie), of Independence, Missouri, Richard Welfringer (Rosanne), of Parksville, New York, and Rodney Welfringer (Misti), of Manhattan; also, her seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Charlotte will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.