Charlotte Elaine Manges, age 71, of St. Louis, MO died peacefully on December 13, 2022 from complications following open heart surgery. Charlotte was born to Elaine Hope (Whitney) Manges and Harry Leo Manges on August 12, 1951, in Liberal, KS. She attended schools in Manhattan, KS, Belleville, KS and Stillwater, OK and when the family returned to Manhattan she attended Manhattan High School graduating with honors in 1969. She was involved in student government and enjoyed singing in vocal music groups. Charlotte was a National Merit Scholar Finalist and received a scholarship to Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology. She worked briefly at DuPont where she met her eventual business partner Howard Lee and co-founded Lee Scientific INC creating and shipping medical products worldwide. After leaving the business, she received a Master of Library Science from the University of Missouri and did extensive medical library research. Charlotte was highly intelligent, strong, and determined having survived Rheumatic Fever, Lymphoma, and breast cancer. She had many volunteer projects in the St. Louis area including taking grade school students on tours through nature with the Litzinger Road Ecology Center, teaching classes at the Lifelong Learning Center, and assisting senior citizens with computer skills at the Jewish Federation. Charlotte’s wishes were to be cremated and a private service is planned. In lieu of a memorial fund, Charlotte requested contributions to the
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 9 North Jackson Avenue, St. Louis, Mo 63105.
Charlotte is survived by her parents Harry and Elaine Manges, Manhattan, KS, brothers Rod (Shelley), Manhattan, KS; Jim Manges, Overland Park, KS; and David Manges, Dayton, OH. Also, niece Taylor (Kirk) Provine, Manhattan, KS; nephews D.J. Manges (Valerie) Virginia Beach, VA, and Tim (Kelly) Manges, Manhattan, KS, and many other relatives and friends.
