Charles W. “Bill” Webber, age 87, died on February 15, 2021 at his residence after a lengthy illness.
He was born on May 8, 1933 in Hugoton, Kansas the son of Edward and Selma (Hampton) Webber.
He graduated from Pratt High School with the class of 1951. Bill later earned his associate’s degree from Pratt Community College and later his Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy from Panhandle State University.
He was the district Director for the Farmers Home Administration until his retirement.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.
On December 31, 1955, he was united in marriage to Sandra Camp in Goodwell, Oklahoma. This union was blessed with 3 children: Shannon, William “Clay” and Jimmy.
Bill had many interests in life, but not many more enjoyable than hunting and fishing. He was happiest being in the outdoors in God’s creation. He was a valued member of the Riley County Fish and Game for many years. Bill was very well known as being a very genuine and generous man that could make you laugh very easily. He loved being sociable and knew people all over the country through his work for the Department of Agriculture as he never forgot a face. He was also a man of faith and was very proud of his work for his Church as a deacon. Above all, his love for his family never wavered and he enjoyed giving little gifts to be fair to all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son: William “Clay”; 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Sandra of the home; daughter: Shannon Buthman (Jeff) of Arvada, CO; son: Jimmy Webber (Lisa) of Manhattan; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday February 19, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s face book page starting 10 minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Accord Hospice in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
