Charles Thomas Woolard, 89, of Wamego, Kansas died Thursday, January 21, 202. He entered the United States Air Force and served for twenty-two years. At his retirement he had achieved a rank of Master Sergeant. Tom married Joyce Elizabeth Harris on July 5, 1951. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at campanellastewart.com.
