Charles Thomas Woolard, 89, of Wamego, Kansas died Thursday, January 21, 202. He entered the United States Air Force and served for twenty-two years. At his retirement he had achieved a rank of Master Sergeant. Tom married Joyce Elizabeth Harris on July 5, 1951. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at campanellastewart.com.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.