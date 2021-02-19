Charles L. Storey, 90, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan, Kansas. He was born in Mulvane, Kansas on April 3, 1930, to Ottie J. and Mary (Ferguson) Storey. He graduated from Mulvane High School in 1949. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1953. He married Marilyn Grant on June 14, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp from 1953-1955, and then returned to Manhattan to work as a research biologist for the United States Department of Agriculture at the Grain Marketing and Research Center. His areas of research specialized in the long-term storage of grain and other agricultural products. He retired in 1985 after 30 years with the USDA/ARS, but his expertise allowed him to consult with large and small companies for many years after retirement. He was a featured speaker at international conferences and was proud to say that he had traveled all over the world. His life lifelong hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and photography. Charles was a devoted husband, a supportive father, and grandfather, a loyal friend to those he regarded as family and he loved his standard poodles.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and sisters Virginia and Mary Jane.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Gretchen Barclay and husband Dane, of Scandia, Kansas, Dee Minge and husband Doug, of Bremen, Kansas, and son Clayton Sorey and wife Staci, of Topeka, Kansas, seven grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safer for family and friends to gather.
A memorial fund has been established at the Good Shepherd Hospice House 3801 Vanesta, Manhattan, Kansas 66503, or you may make a contribution to your charity of choice in memory of Charles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
