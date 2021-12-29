Charles Lynn “Charlie” Michaels passed away December 27th at his home southwest of Manhattan. He was 85.
Shortly after his birth on December 4, 1936 in Olivet, KS, Charlie lost his father Lynn Michaels to pneumonia, leaving his mother Pauline a widow with 2 small children during the depression. His mother persevered and would eventually marry Harold Supple of Michigan Valley, who became the only father Charlie ever knew.
Charlie grew up on the Michigan Valley farm and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1954. He then attended Kansas State University, majoring in Agricultural Education, and was a member of the AGR fraternity. He participated on K-State’s Livestock, Dairy, and Meats judging teams, winning several national awards. Charlie married Alice Whitney of Manhattan in August of 1958, just prior to his graduation the following January.
After graduation from K-State, Charlie judged livestock at several county fairs, and was named Herdsman for the Beeks Hereford Ranch in Baldwin City, KS. He continued in that capacity until 1965, when he took a position at the Kansas Artificial Breeding Service Unit (KABSU) under K-State’s Animal Sciences department at the corner of College and Claflin Avenues in Manhattan. He was eventually promoted to Associate Professor and named Manager of KABSU until his retirement in 2000. While at KABSU, he served on the National Association of Animal Breeders Board of Directors.
Charlie was active locally as a 4-H leader for 25 years, served on the Riley County Fair board, and was elected to the Ogden Township board for several years.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister Gavona Martin Hardin. He is survived by his wife Alice of the home, and his children Wayne Michaels and wife Wendy of Manhattan, Melanie Owens and husband Samuel of Des Moines, IA, Lori Michaels of Lees Summit MO, grandchildren Whitney Hensing, Wren and William Michaels, Amanda and Michael Owens, and great-grandchildren Lorelai and James Hensing. Also surviving are brothers Dean, Duane, and Dennis Supple, and sister Janie Wyand.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 27 from 3-5pm at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, with funeral services scheduled for the 28th at 2pm. A short graveside service at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan will follow.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Riley County 4-H Foundation and to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
