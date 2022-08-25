Charles Edward Meyer, Jr., 70, of Leavenworth, KS passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, after many years of fighting hard against multiple health concerns.
Chuck was born June 28, 1952, in Manhattan, Kansas to Charles “Charlie” and Bertha Meyer. He loved being a big brother to his little sister Pam. The Meyers were part of an exceptionally close extended family including Chuck’s grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The families enjoyed boating and camping at Tuttle Creek, and spending time in Leonardville and Bala.
Chuck attended elementary school in the nearby town of Keats and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1970. In high school, he sang in Pops Choir and played football. He wrestled varsity throughout high school and lettered during his freshman and sophomore years at Kansas State University. In 1976, he married the love of his life Susan Cary, after they were first introduced in 1973 at Mr. K’s in Aggieville. He earned a doctor of veterinary medicine from K-State in 1978. He was a lifelong booster of K-State, proudly wearing purple and cheering for Wildcat students and sports.
From 1978 to 2014, Dr. Meyer provided care and compassion to pets and pet-owners at the Dog & Cat Clinic in Leavenworth, Kansas. Through his career at the Clinic, he proudly worked alongside Dr. John Hoins, Dr. Ron Kenton, Dr. Jay Jesske, Dr. Marcie Louk, and Dr. John Miller. Chuck would talk your ear off with pride in his kids. He loved everything about golf and cultivated a passion for woodworking in his retirement. Chuck appreciated fine craftsmanship, guitar and banjo playing, chocolate chip cookies, Joe Anderson’s potato sausage, getting a “deal” on something, and any kind of hard work done well. Chuck was active in the Leavenworth community as a former member of the Cody Choraliers, Kiwanis Club, and the Leavenworth Country Club. The Chuckster had an uncommonly large number of friends who would do anything for him, and he for them.
Chuck made many preparations for his heavenly reward, and was immensely honored to know his earthly resting place would be at the Leonardville U.M.C. Cemetery alongside his father, his grandfather, and his great-grandfather Meyer. Chuck is survived by his mom Bert, aunt Patty, sister Pam, wife Susy, daughter Kate, daughter Anna (husband Kent), son Charles “Casey,” granddaughter Gretel, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Papa Chuckles found Gretel Amelia to be the brightest spark of joy in his full and wonderful life.
A celebration of life, “Cheers to the Chuckster,” will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation, where Chuck served for many years. Please send in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS. 66002 who is handling the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
