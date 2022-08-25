Charles Edward Meyer, Jr., 70, of Leavenworth, KS passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, after many years of fighting hard against multiple health concerns.

Chuck was born June 28, 1952, in Manhattan, Kansas to Charles “Charlie” and Bertha Meyer. He loved being a big brother to his little sister Pam. The Meyers were part of an exceptionally close extended family including Chuck’s grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The families enjoyed boating and camping at Tuttle Creek, and spending time in Leonardville and Bala.

