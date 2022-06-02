Feb. 20, 1943 - May 7, 2022
Prescott Valley, Arizona
Charles Leon Stroh was born February 20, 1943 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Walter and Eleanor Stroh.
He preferred to be called ‘Chuck’ as ‘Charles’ was too formal and ‘Charlie’ too diminutive. He was a loving partner, father, an artist, a scholar, a teacher, and a friend to many. Chuck’s zest for learning new things and master of creativity is survived by his son Jonathan Charles Stroh (Nicole) of Manhattan KS, son Christopher Allen Stroh (Kari) of Eastham MA, and grandchildren, Ryan Christine Combs (Chris) of Manhattan KS, Phoenix Levi Stroh of Portland ME and Charlie MacGyver Stroh of Eastham MA. He is also survived by his sister Mary Kyburz (Ronald) of Gregory, SD. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Stroh.
With a vita of over 23 pages, it is difficult to summarize all that Chuck accomplished in life. His students and colleagues are scattered around the globe. His principal work was in original prints, intaglio, lithography, woodblock, and multimedia. He taught and exhibited works in intaglio, woodblock, lithography, paintings in oil and acrylic, drawings in ink and graphite, photography and much more. His work is included in the collections of many public art museums including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Roanoke Museum of Art, and the DeVos Art Museum in Marquette, Michigan.
He attended college at Northern State University in Aberdeen SD; his MS and MFA are from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. After teaching in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Chuck entered the Peace Corps and taught English as a foreign language at the Academy for Teacher Training in Kabul, Afghanistan. On his return to the U.S. he taught as a visiting professor at Northern Michigan Univ. His career continued as Asst. Prof. at Roanoke College Va., Assoc. Prof. at Coe College Iowa, Dept. Head and Prof. Dept. of Art at Kansas State Univ., and Dept. Head and Prof. Dept. of Art at Western Michigan University. Early in his teaching years, Chuck traveled to India twice to stay and teach art. For one of those trips his family joined him for a brief stay; even as a young child Jonathan and his father made wonderful memories of their stay in India and often joyfully reminisced the time. Chuck lectured and participated in many workshops, juries, residencies and received many grants including a fellowship for lecture and research from the American Institute of Indian Studies and the Smithsonian Institution, and a grant as a Senior Fulbright Visiting Lecturer to India.
After retiring in 2007, he settled in Arizona, working in the print studio at Yavapai Community College in Prescott. He was respected and loved for his guidance and help for students sharing that space and classroom. While his vocation was art and art education, his wide interests included motorcycles, archaeology, hiking, and camping. He was a renaissance man and will be sorely missed.
Written in loving memory by Donna Larson, Life Partner of Prescott AZ, his son, Jonathan and daughter-in-law, Nicole. To leave an online condolence, please visit https://www.langelands.com
