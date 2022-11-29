Charles King Nov 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles William King, age 82, longtime Deep Creek Community resident, died November 26, 2022, at Brewster Place in Topeka, where he had lived since July.He was born September 10, 1940, in Centralia, Illinois.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles William King Resident Obituary Community Funeral Home Centralia Brewster Place Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Peppermint fudge, other holiday treats available at annual Cookie Carousel At Trump Org. fraud trial, defense rests and deflects blame Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare Nowell earns Big 12 weekly honor US to auction almost 1 million acres off Alaska for oil drilling County commission: Coin toss determined Grant Township Clerk election winner CLIFT | Disney's 'Strange World' looks good but may confuse young viewers Gov. Greg Abbott targets discussions of gender identity in Texas schools Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan High football wins 6A state championshipSugar Bowl best, but not only, bowl scenario for K-StateJamie JonesSome Kansans with intellectual development disabilities face 10-year wait for services'Team of destiny': Inside MHS's magical championship seasonFROM THE PUBLISHER | Half a lifetime agoK-State parts ways with volleyball coach Suzie FritzJamie Jones34 years after last state title, Indians have another chance at historyWamego set for Bishop Miege showdown in state championship game Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.