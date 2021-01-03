Charles F Green, Sr, 94, of Topeka Kansas died peacefully December 19,2020. Chuck was born March 1, 1926 in Horton Kansas to Lola Kohl and William H Green, deceased. Sister, Betty Green Lee preceded him in death.
Graduating Topeka High School (Class of 1946), “Brick” accepted a ROTC scholarship in February to Miami University. It was only later that he discovered it was located in Ohio not Florida.
He earned an Accounting Degree that took him to the Payroll Department of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad. There he began an exciting career in the early days of computer science. A true pioneer, he developed programs, solved problems and taught others COBAL and countless other programming languages. Chuck advised KSU in developing a certified Computer Science Program, setting standards for a degree. He retired as a Senior System Analyst.
Chuck met his forever dancing partner in the elevator at Santa Fe. Irene Breen was barely 5 feet tall, but with heels could pass for 5’2”. (Eyes of Blue). They married Valentines Day, 1949 and caught a train to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras honeymoon. Chuck and Irene celebrated 64 years of ballroom dancing to Big Bands. They followed the Bobby Lane Orchestra, attended Glenn Miller and Bix Beiderbecke festivals and loved Big Band cruises. For 25 years they were Winter Texans in the Rio Grande community of Pharr.
Irene died in 2013.
Chuck leaves three sons: John and Marie Green, Manhattan, Charles Green and Karen Larsen, Ozawkie, and Daniel Green, Topeka; two daughters: Gloria Green (deceased), and Linda and Scott Henson, Topeka Six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dad was an avid reader and the family wishes to thank the Red Carpet services of Topeka-Shawnee Public Library, please consider a contribution. Also to TARC, as Mom and Dad were founding members and Gloria enjoyed their Senior Services.
