Charles E. Glasscock Sr. age 82, of Manhattan, died November 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born on June 19, 1938 in Wetumpka, Alabama, the son of James and Sarah (Swindel) Glasscock. He quit school at the 8th grade to work to help provide for his parents and eight siblings. He was drafted into the Army and became the highest scoring cadet in his Officers’ Cadet Training School (OCS) graduating class.
Charlie served two tours in Vietnam. He was in the infantry, paratrooper, and a Ranger. He commanded a Battalion in Hawaii at Schofield Barracks, after his service in Vietnam. He retired after 30 years of service.
Charlie attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 1974. He later earned his Masters Degree from Wichita State University.
Charlie and his family moved to Manhattan in 1978. He worked for Waters’ True Value for 20 years.
He loved NFL and College Football, especially Alabama Crimson Tide, and watching NASCAR races. Also, he enjoyed to go golfing, fishing, hunting turkey with his grandson, and gardening.
As a southern gentleman, he loved his fried chicken every Sunday. Charlie always had a ready smile and a greeting for people he met. He loved and adopted stray animals, loved rainy days, thunderstorms, enjoyed listening to birds and walks in nature. Spring and Summer were his favorite seasons. Additionally, he was a life-long, prolific reader, especially when it came to Shakespeare and Hemmingway. He loved listening to classical and country music; he especially loved The Three Tenors.
Charlie is survived by his wife Rosamunde Glasscock, daughter Carmen Noel Dorr, son Charles Edward Glasscock, Jr.; grandsons: Derek and Staton Eichman, granddaughter, Alexandra Eichman, and great-granddaughter Lera Eichman.
Graveside Services with full military honors will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Glasscock are suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
