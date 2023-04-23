Charley Kempthorne, 84, of Olympia, WA died November 30th, 2022, of small cell lung cancer. Charley was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles “Kempy” and Lillian Kempthorne of Manhattan, KS, where he spent most of his life. As a trained fiction writer with an MFA from the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop he was a dedicated writer and writing teacher. However, he experienced bouts of writer’s block making finishing his fiction difficult, and in despair, started keeping a journal in 1964. Initially sporadic, he journaled faithfully every early morning and by the 1990s, was logging several hundred thousand words a year, and eventually nearly a million words a year—almost 3K words a day.
He eventually realized journaling and teaching journaling through LifeStory Journal was his life’s work: his own life story. For 25 years, he and his wife traveled the USA and Canada leading workshops in writing personal and family history.
Out of this came his only financially successful book, For All Time: A Complete Guide to Writing Family History. He wrote and self-published several other books, including a novel, Gary’s Luck, a book about narrative writing, several other unfinished novels, story collections, and even poetry. Charley is survived by his wife of 48 years, June. They were married May 26, 1974. Charley insisted that it was a case of love at first sight. He had four children by two previous wives, and with June had two more, so that altogether he had six children and ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. Preceded in death by his brother Kuhrman “Hal” Kempthorne, Charley’s children are Mason of Wernersville PA (Susan), Annie of Los Angeles CA, Daniel of Portugal (Liana), Leslie, of Seattle WA, (Steve), Benjamin, of Manhattan KS (Melissa), and Gardner “Rip” Kempthorne, of Olympia WA (Joanne), and grandchildren Kyle, Maxwell, Violet, Oliver, Adah, Currie, Hudson, Austin, Jessica, David and Cooper. He is also survived by his sister, Kathryn Bermudez of Overland Park KS, sister-in-law Carol Kempthorne of Paso Robles CA, and cousin Dr. Gerald Kempthorne of Missoula MT.
The Family of Charley Kempthorne invite you to a memorial in his honor to be held, Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10:30AM
Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 481 Zeandale Rd, Manhattan, KS
Please bring your memories and stay for coffee; we would love to see you all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.