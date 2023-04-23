Charley Kempthorne, 84, of Olympia, WA died November 30th, 2022, of small cell lung cancer. Charley was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles “Kempy” and Lillian Kempthorne of Manhattan, KS, where he spent most of his life. As a trained fiction writer with an MFA from the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop he was a dedicated writer and writing teacher. However, he experienced bouts of writer’s block making finishing his fiction difficult, and in despair, started keeping a journal in 1964. Initially sporadic, he journaled faithfully every early morning and by the 1990s, was logging several hundred thousand words a year, and eventually nearly a million words a year—almost 3K words a day.

He eventually realized journaling and teaching journaling through LifeStory Journal was his life’s work: his own life story. For 25 years, he and his wife traveled the USA and Canada leading workshops in writing personal and family history.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.