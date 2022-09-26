Charles James (Jim) Balderson, 95, of Lenexa, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022. He was born to Charles Lyle and Hazel West Balderson on June 29,1927. Jim grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1945. During his senior year in high school he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country aboard the USS Casco. Upon his return, he attended Kansas State University, where he graduated with a degree in Architecture in 1952. A fond KSU memory of Jim's was having lunch with Frank Lloyd Wright and some of his fellow architectural students.

After working for an architectural firm in San Francisco and with well-known firms in KC, he and George Lund founded Lund/Balderson Architects and Planners. Their firm designed many buildings in the KC area. Two of Jim's favorite designs were the Prairie Village City Hall and the Lenexa Police building. He also designed a fire station and additional improvements to the KSU football stadium in Manhattan. Jim proudly designed their contemporary family home in Overland Park, which was featured in the KC Star.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.