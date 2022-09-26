Charles James (Jim) Balderson, 95, of Lenexa, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022. He was born to Charles Lyle and Hazel West Balderson on June 29,1927. Jim grew up in Manhattan, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1945. During his senior year in high school he enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country aboard the USS Casco. Upon his return, he attended Kansas State University, where he graduated with a degree in Architecture in 1952. A fond KSU memory of Jim's was having lunch with Frank Lloyd Wright and some of his fellow architectural students.
After working for an architectural firm in San Francisco and with well-known firms in KC, he and George Lund founded Lund/Balderson Architects and Planners. Their firm designed many buildings in the KC area. Two of Jim's favorite designs were the Prairie Village City Hall and the Lenexa Police building. He also designed a fire station and additional improvements to the KSU football stadium in Manhattan. Jim proudly designed their contemporary family home in Overland Park, which was featured in the KC Star.
Jim joined AMC Theaters as the Director of Design and Development where he designed the first multiplex cinema (1985) in the United Kingdom. This was followed by the addition of over 40 multiplex cinemas in the UK.
Jim's many affiliations included the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Kansas Architectural Registration Board (KARB), the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). Jim served as President of the Overland Park Rotary Club and President of the Vanguard Club. He was also a member of the Prairie Village and Leawood City Planning Commissions. Jim served as the National President of the Kansas State University Alumni Association.
Jim was very proud of his hometown and a devoted K-State fan. He was a very loyal football season ticket holder for many years. He loved the purple pride and his purple cowboy boots. EMAW!
Recently, Jim was presented a Lifetime Achievement award at his residence by the Manhattan High School for their Wall of Fame.
Jim met his wife, Jo Anne, of 60 years, on a blind date. Jim and Jo Anne Jacobs were married on December 18, 1954 at the Country Club Christian Church. They raised two daughters while sharing with them their KSU and KU rivalry.
Jim was a member of Sixth Church Christ Scientists. He was lovingly devoted to his family and was proud of their accomplishments. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a great storyteller and had a very quick wit. No one was a stranger to Jim as he was a friend to all. He loved sharing his many tales and was always interested in hearing about other's adventures. His fun sense of humor and kindness will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John David, wife Jo Anne, daughter, Joy Anne Balderson, and grandson Brett James Lackey.
Jim is survived by his daughter Jill Balderson Lackey, Lenexa; grandchildren: Eric Taft Alexander, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Amy Lackey Hranicka (Jonathan), Sussex, WI, Scott Douglas Lackey (Suzy) Pewaukee, WI , great grandchildren: Ethan James Hranicka, Hailey Lynn Brett Hranicka, Sussex, WI and Lena Raleigh Lackey, Waukesha, WI.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family suggests donations to the Joy Anne Balderson Memorial Scholarship Fund in Interior Architecture c/o the Kansas State University Foundation, 2323 Anderson Avenue Suite 500, Manhattan, KS 66502, or to the Brett James Lackey Scholarship Fund c/o Lake Country Lutheran High School, 10427 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227.
