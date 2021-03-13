Cecilia Faye (Olds) Royer, 67, of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, March 11th.
Cecilia was born in Holton, Kansas on May 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Virginia Louise (Dudley) Primm and Cecil Albert Olds.
Cecilia Married Walter on April 26, 1975, and hand-stitched her own wedding dress, the couple made their home in Manhattan.
Cecilia enjoyed going to the casinos on occasions throughout the years, on their 37th anniversary she hit six jackpots at one of the casinos in Topeka. She worked as a Binder at McCall Pattern Company in Manhattan for 35 years and retired in 2008.
Cecilia is survived by her husband of the home; two sisters, Sandra Elaine of Greenwood, Mississippi; Mary Olds, of Phoenix, Arizona; three brothers, Corrall Eugene of Oletha, Kansas; William Nelson, of Council Bluff, Iowa and Darrell Nelson of Omaha, Nebraska.
Preceding her in death was her brother Frankie Olds.
Visitation will be held at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Graveside services will be held at the Ogden Cemetery on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation.
