Cecil Edmund Stout was born on September 5, 1948 in Sterling, Kansas and died on November 11, 2021 in Manhattan Kansas (“Manhappiness,” he would say). He was the son of Mildred and John Stout and grew up on a farm near Alden, Kansas.
Cecil graduated from Alden high school in 1966 and enrolled at Kansas State University as a psychology major. He was a founding member of the chapter of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on campus and served his house in several different leadership positions. After graduating, he went into the United States Air Force and served one tour of duty as an ICBM officer at various locations. He then returned to K-State to take a teaching assistant position and pursue his Masters of Business Administration degree. Following graduation, he took a management position with the State of Kansas Post Audit Department in Topeka where he was employed for 30 years. Upon retirement he moved back to Manhattan and was an avid Wildcat sports fan. He followed almost all sporting events and was an active member of the Catbackers Club. He remained active in his college fraternity, hosting an annual reunion of his brothers at his home every year and assisting the young men in the chapter whenever he could. He golfed, traveled, and kept an immaculate lawn. Cecil was a beloved uncle and friend to many where he worked and played. He was a devoted dad and loved watching his children and grandkids grow up. He supported and enjoyed attending their music concerts, sports games, and other endeavors.
Cecil is survived by two brothers Malvin (Butch) and Gordon, his former wife, Dana Schaffer Antes, his son, Steven (Mary) two step-daughters, Tresa (Travis, Michael), and Jessica (Garrett); and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 6 at 12:15 in the event space at the Prairie Star Restaurant at Meadowlark in Manhattan, Kansas. A memorial for Cecil Stout has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation to support the K-State Marching Band. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47376. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
