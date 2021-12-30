Cecelia Ann (Zey) Sexton age 86 passed away on December 24, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas with family by her side. She was born on September 17, 1935 in Abilene, Kansas to Louie and Pearl (Garten) Zey. She graduated from Abilene High School and this is where she met the love of her life Mervin Lee Sexton.
Mervin and Cecelia were united in marriage on March 3, 1953 at the Great Lakes Naval Base, Illinois and were blessed with five children; two granddaughters they adopted; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sisters Jane Veal, Abilene, KS; Irene Glennon, Holt, MO; and Linda Zey, Prairie Village, KS; daughters Christine Graham, Topeka, KS and Angie Page, Wichita, KS; grandchildren Rachelle Fitzwater, Levi Fitzwater, Kate Sexton, Annabelle Wilson, Jesse Sexton, Molly Meeks, Crystal Anderson, Keefe Hodges; Adam Ross, Jeremy Ross, Matthew Ross; step grandchild Colt Hoke and her great grandchildren; son in law Bruce Fitzwater Derby, KS and daughter in law Evan Sexton Manhattan, KS.
Cecelia is preceded in death by her husband and lifelong sweetheart Mervin Sexton; daughters Jarda Fitzwater, Amy Hodges, Jill Ross; son Mervin Mark Sexton; adopted granddaughter DeAnna Sexton; grandchildren Joshua Powell, Russell Miles Hodges; parents Louie and Pearl Zey, brother Joe Zey, sisters Pauline Sims, Patty Corley, Martha Cook, Louise Miller.
Cecelia was with Mervin through all their business ventures including Manhattan Commission Company Inc. since 1969, KSS Truck Line Inc., Manhattan Livestock Exchange Inc., Sale Barn Café and Lees Western Wear. You would always see Cecelia helping and supporting Mervin in his businesses. She was also a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Parish.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her; she was a kind and loving. Cecelia carried a tattoo that stated “Acceptance.” She believed everybody was worthwhile and everybody was important. You could always hear her talk about how blessed she was. She always looked for the best in everyone. She loved Mervin dearly and her family. Mervin and Cecelia were devoted to praying the Rosary a prayer that is humble and simple yet powerful. She is with Mervin and now they are together again which was her wish.
A parish rosary will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday December 31, 2021 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Friday St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Peter O’Donnell as Celebrant. Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery in Abilene.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Seven Dolors Catholic Parish Building Fund, Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan or Emergency Shelter Inc. (MESI) Manhattan, KS. Donations may be dropped off or sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Thursday afternoon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com
