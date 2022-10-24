Catherine Delehoy Oct 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Delehoy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catherine T. Baker-Delehoy, "Cathy", 80, of Wamego, KS., died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by family.Cathy was born July 7, 1942 to Matthew and Frances Vuksic.Cathy was married to two wonderful men in her life time.Her first marriage was to her high school sweetheart, Earl Eugene Baker, in 1961. They had two daughters, Teresa Lynn and Debrah Sue. He preceded herdeath in 1986.She then met and fell in love with Donald D. Delehoy. They were married in 1988. He preceded her in death in 2018.Cathy's passion was her family and friends. She was a surrogate Grandmother to many children and her favorite term of endearment was to call you, "Schatzi."She loved hosting summer cookouts, Holiday dinners and playing Cribbage!Cathy was strong, independent, loving, and someone you could always count on.She had such an amazing impact on so many lives. We will miss her every day.Cathy is survived by her siblings, daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title RCPD investigating Nike clothing theft worth over $4K Police report for Oct. 24, 2022 POMP IT UP | Fraternities, sororities practice art of the float Riley County approves design contract for lagoon system at University Park Report: K-State cost of living increased in 2022, remains below national inflation rate Rishi Sunak, UK's next PM, faces major economic problems MHS volleyball falls to Washburn Rural in sub-state championship Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHawaiian Bros Island Grill identifies Manhattan locationWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crashInjury picture unclear for K-State following TCU lossFormer KSU guard arrested in prostitution stingOgden woman arrested after shooting husband in headManhattan man arrested for sex crimes involving a minorUSD 383 board likes first concepts for administrative center at 901 PoyntzNo. 1 MHS routs No. 3 Wichita NW 56-28 to cap perfect regular seasonAttorney for Fort Riley soldier accused of Aggieville murder withdraws from caseJulia Irvine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
