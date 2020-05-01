Carolyn Warner Seyler, of Manhattan, died Friday, April 24 after a long illness.
Born in Manhattan in 1942, she was the daughter of Lucille Morton Warner and E.D. “Gene” Warner. Her mother, three aunts, and an uncle were school teachers. She was raised in a family that prized education and learning.
Her educational career was completed in its entirety in Kansas public educational institutions, of which she was a proud and active supporter. After graduating from Manhattan High School (Class of 1960) she earned her Bachelor of Science (Elementary Education) and Master of Science (Curriculum and Instruction) from Kansas State University.
Mrs. Seyler was a second-grade teacher in Torrance, CA; Manhattan, KS (Bluemont Elementary); and Ellettsville, IN.
She was united in marriage with H.L. “Sy” Seyler in Lancaster, CA on August 14, 1965. Their happy partnership produced one son, Lynn.
Mrs. Seyler left her teaching career to be a homemaker. In later years, she maintained a busy schedule as a caregiver for her parents, several neighbors, friends, and relatives. She often said that being a caregiver had never been a part of her plans, but “if not me, who?” Her love, energy, and dedication in this vocation was a wonder to all who knew her.
For a time, she consulted with the College of Education at KSU on evaluating and supporting student teachers. Mrs. Seyler was a proud member of Chapter GU of PEO, and was active in the KSU Social Club.
Some of her closest friendships coalesced into an informal group called “the Birthday Girls,” who met regularly for lunch, conversation, and mutual support. For the past 20 years, she spent the summer months in the Eastern Sierra of California, where she entertained many loved ones.
Time spent with family, friends, books, good coffee, and good wine were the simple pleasures that animated her.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, of the home; her son, daughter-in-law, (Cristina) and two grandchildren, (Garrett and Colleen) all of Overland Park, KS.
A private interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Manhattan Public Library Foundation and may be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
