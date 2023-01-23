Carolyn Pulford Jan 23, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carolyn Huber Pulford, 84, of Manhattan Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 19th at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.She is survived by her husband Bob.Complete service information is pending at this time and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County receives high 'Aa1' rating from Moody's Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week Police: 2 students dead, teacher hurt in Des Moines shooting Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight Florida's rejection of Black history course stirs debate Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private K-State men's basketball notebook: Wildcats jump into top 5 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime middle school band teacher Scott Freeby is retiring3 Wildcats enter transfer portalNo. 13 K-State tops No. 2 Kansas in overtimeDennis R. DuckworthTang makes plea to end 'the chant' after KU winRCPD investigates $100K theft of Champion clothingBen DuerfeldtRCPD: Woman intentionally set fire inside home that caused $10K lossManhattan man receives 23 years for attempted second-degree murderNorman Winter Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.