Carolyn Huber Pulford, 84, of Manhattan Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 19th at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Carolyn was born in Junction City, Kansas on April 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Alton Huber and Lucille Huber Carr. She was married to Bob Pulford on June 12, 1960 in Junction City, Kansas.
Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bob, their son: David (Heidi) and daughter: Diane (Joe Keeney) as well as adored grandchildren Zoe Pulford and Jillian and Addison Keeney.
Carolyn graduated from Junction City High School in 1956. After high school she attended Kansas State University where she majored in Elementary Education graduating Cum Laude in 1960. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and continued her involvement with the Pi Phi’s for many years as a House Corporation Officer. After graduation she moved to Kansas City to begin her teaching career and her life with Bob. They spent 8 years in Kansas City where David was born in 1966. In 1968, the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bob working for Williams Brothers Pipeline Company and Carolyn a homemaker. In 1969 Diane was born. After 7 years in Oklahoma the Pulford’s moved to Manhattan, Kansas.
Once in Manhattan Carolyn’s interests included: PEO, Pi Beta Phi, Pumpkin Patch, Meals on Wheels, First Presbyterian Church and other worthwhile causes. In addition to her community involvement, she enjoyed personal connections with: Cottonwood Racquet Club, Sea & Ski, Meadowlark Gift Committee and family vacations at the Y Camp in Colorado. One of her favorite occupations was her work at Trinity Presbyterian Preschool. She worked there for many years and helped mold the lives of countless boys and girls. Carolyn orchestrated many canoe trips with friends and thus was the birth of “Camp Mom”. Carolyn enjoyed weekend tailgates at K-State football games and entertaining all the guests of Steel & Pipe Supply. She was committed to attending every cross country, track and gymnastics meet, along with supporting Bob’s tennis habit. Bob and Carolyn had many wonderful trips to Europe, Mexico and traveled the United States.
After 43 years in Manhattan and a lasting legacy of kindness, positivity and a bright smile Carolyn left us with peace, dignity and grace. Everyone that Carolyn came in contact with is better off for knowing her.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth in Manhattan. There will be a reception at Meadowlark Hills to honor and celebrate her following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Carolyn Pulford’s name to Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (https://www.mcfks.org/donate/memorial) or First Presbyterian Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.