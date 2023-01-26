Carolyn Huber Pulford, 84, of Manhattan Kansas, passed away Thursday, January 19th at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Carolyn was born in Junction City, Kansas on April 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Alton Huber and Lucille Huber Carr. She was married to Bob Pulford on June 12, 1960 in Junction City, Kansas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.