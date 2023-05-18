Carolyn Lenore (Haag) Meares, 85, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on May 17, 2023.  

Carolyn was born to Ernest Nicholas and Kathryn Audra (Scott) Haag on August 22, 1937 in Junction City, KS. She was the oldest of six children. She attended Alta Vista Schools and graduated in 1955, after which she began a varied career. After working and retiring from 32 years of Civil Service, Carolyn retired a second time after 30 years as a tax preparer with H&R Block. She had many clients that returned to her year after year and some that returned every year during those 30 years. 

