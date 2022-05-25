Caroline Johnson May 25, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caroline H. Johnson, age 76, of Manhattan, died Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.She was born on September 7, 1945.Caroline was a resident of the Big Lakes Developmental Center since 1984. She will be missed by her friends and caregivers, especially Doug Walter, who has been her guardian since 1986.Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday May 27, 2022 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating.The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County moves up into ‘substantial’ category for COVID cases Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral When might the Royals bring up Pratto or Pasquantino? Here’s what GM J. J. Picollo said Kansas politicians offer prayers, direct lowering of flags in wake of Texas school massacre Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case Texas school shooting hangs over pending Supreme Court gun rights ruling Police report for May 25, 2022 Pott County once again tables permits for two rural tourism projects Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeen flown to KC hospital after Friday crash injures five in north ManhattanSUPER SENIORS | The Mercury's 2022 Flint Hills All-Academic TeamAll 9 former K-State men's basketball players find new homesFROM THE PUBLISHER | 'Hunger' vs. 'food insecurity,' and a mea culpaWoman stabbed Thursday morning near AggievilleFROM THE PUBLISHER | Wamego's next round of school board micromanagementNEARLY FLAT | Top public-sector earners see little or no increase in 2021 payCity formally denies two board appointmentsAbby StousKHP: Two teens seriously injured in car crash near Tuttle Creek Dam Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
