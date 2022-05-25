Caroline H. Johnson, age 76, of Manhattan, died Tuesday May 24, 2022 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

She was born on September 7, 1945.

Caroline was a resident of the Big Lakes Developmental Center since 1984. She will be missed by her friends and caregivers, especially Doug Walter, who has been her guardian since 1986.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday May 27, 2022 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating.

The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the service arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com

