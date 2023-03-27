Carol Ann Jack McDowell was born on July 10, 1945 in Hutchinson, Kansas to John Henry and Geneva Mae (Williams) Jack. The family moved around the Midwest throughout her childhood before eventually settling in the El Dorado area where she graduated from Butler County Junior College. She married her loving husband, Keith, on January 1, 1967. They had 51 wonderful years together through which they raised sons, Jeff and Brian.
When the boys started school, Carol worked in many capacities: Travel agent, bookkeeper, paraprofessional for the hearing impaired, City Clerk and numerous hours volunteering at local hospitals.
Carol and her family were well loved in their many communities including Manhattan, KS; Lees Summit, MO; Centerton, AR; and Bartlesville, OK. Carol enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and shopping. She could often be found getting her favorite Rt 44 drink at Sonic (easy on the ice). Carol was a steadfast Christian and involved in multiple church communities. She and Keith were faithful members of Crestview Christian Church in Manhattan and East Bartlesville Christian Church. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Carol went to her heavenly father on March 24, 2023 at Homestead Estates in Wichita, KS surrounded by family.
She is survived by son Jeff (Tammy) McDowell of Elk City, OK; son Brian (Lisa) McDowell of Baldwin City, KS; grandsons Joshua and Jackson McDowell of Elk City, OK; granddaughter Alex (Aaron) Grunewald of Coffeyville, KS; granddaughter Rylie (Tyson) Kuhn of Buhler, KS; brother Dale Jack of Leon, KS; brother Joe (Laura) Jack of El Dorado, KS; sister Judy (Gary) Trecek of Topeka, KS; brother Loren (Kathy) of El Dorado, KS; sister-in-law Mary Ann Hawley of Augusta, KS; sister-in-law Ava Kay (Steve) McHone of Augusta, KS; multiple nieces and nephews; one great-grandchild with a second on the way.
She was preceded in death by husband Keith McDowell, mother Geneva Mae Jack, father John Henry Jack, brothers John Jack, Walter Jack, Jim Jack, and Lyle Jack.
Memorial service will be held at Haverhill Christian Church on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Burial to be determined at a later date.
Memorial established at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
