Carol Ann Jack McDowell was born on July 10, 1945 in Hutchinson, Kansas to John Henry and Geneva Mae (Williams) Jack. The family moved around the Midwest throughout her childhood before eventually settling in the El Dorado area where she graduated from Butler County Junior College. She married her loving husband, Keith, on January 1, 1967. They had 51 wonderful years together through which they raised sons, Jeff and Brian.

When the boys started school, Carol worked in many capacities: Travel agent, bookkeeper, paraprofessional for the hearing impaired, City Clerk and numerous hours volunteering at local hospitals.

