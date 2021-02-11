Carol Marie (Keck) Maddux, age 85, went home to be with Jesus and her husband Albert, the love of her life, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, TX. Carol was born December 31, 1935 to Mildred and Leo Keck at home in Excelsior Springs, MO.
She is survived by her family that loves her and misses her deeply: One Sister, Patricia Fredrickson of Wamego, KS; five children, Mitzi Randall and husband David of Ainsworth, NE, Mike Maddux and wife Bertye of Woodland Park, CO, Marilyn Hiebsch and husband Carl of Wichita, KS, Michelle Spare and husband Randall of Ashland, KS and Marietta Milligan and husband Stephan of Fort Worth, TX; 21 Grandchildren, Matthew Randall, Amber Thorton, Stephanie Fling, Katie Maddux, Ruth Maddux, Cal Hiebsch, Chase Hiebsch, Chandler Lear, Colby Hiebsch, Cade Hiebsch, Colin Hiebsch, Anna Hasty, Bethany Spare, Mark Spare, Abigail Wiens, John Spare, Heath Gerstner, Heather Flagg, Rebecca Milligan, Samuel Milligan, Sarah Milligan; 36 Great Grand Children, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her parents, one brother Robert Keck and two grandsons Zachary Michel Albert and Joshua Vernon Maddux.
Visitation will be at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, KS on Friday, February 12th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
A memorial in honor of her home-going will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning February 13th at 10:00 AM with Tim Gotchey officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorials suggested to Children’s Scoliosis Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.