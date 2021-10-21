Carol Lynn Berry Konold, 69, Manhattan, died peacefully on October 10th 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born November 7th 1951 Salina, KS the middle child of three of Melvin and Iva Mae (Thomas) Berry. She grew up on the family farm that was homesteaded by her Great Grandfather Fox in 1878. She was a member of Hunter Methodist Church, Grace Chapel. She attended Hunter grade school and graduated in 1969 from Sylvan Grove High School. She attended Fort Hays State University. On October 17, 1987 Pat and Carol Konold were married in Pratt, Ks. They enjoyed 33 joyful years together in homes that they built in Pratt and Manhattan. In 1999 Carol began working as the business manager at Kansas State University in the Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering Department. She was known and loved for her organization and management skills and trained and mentored many staff members. She retired from K-State in 2017 and often said it was the best job she ever had. Pat and Carol loved traveling and attending music concerts. She was often found outside in the breezeway at her home having a glass of wine with friends watching the birds in her abundance of bird feeders. She loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughters and never failed to have art projects for any and every child that walked into her home. She loved to make her home the place to be before and after K-state football games and insisted that Pat build enough bedrooms to accommodate everyone that came to town for them. She would have a spread of goodies and her ever popular sloppy joes no matter what time of night the games were done and then would be up early in the morning to have a breakfast feast for them to head back home. You couldn’t help but feel happy when walking into the house because she was always waiting with smiles to greet you. Her organizational skills were not limited to her office work. Her home was the pinnacle of neatness. She took so much pride in having everything clean and organized and we often joked with her that scissors do not have to have the tip facing west in the drawer (but if you put them away backwards she would quietly go behind you and turn them). She loved returning to her childhood home on the farm and spending time with her dad and brothers always laughing about how she was ornery while they were growing up. She is remembered as being a loving, selfless, warm and caring person who gave of herself tirelessly and unconditionally regardless of her own well-being.She is survived by husband Pat Konold of Manhattan, daughter Traci Raney and husband Robb of Overland Park, father Melvin Berry of Hunter, brother Ron Berry of Hunter, brother Ken Berry of Eskridge, grandchildren Brynn and Audrey. Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m, October 28th at Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood in Manhattan, KS. 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd., A private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hunter KS.,Memorial contributions may be donated to ALS Association Mid America Chapter, www.alsa-midamerica.org 3450 N. Rock Rd. Suite 208, Wichita KS 67226.
