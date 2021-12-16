Carol Hoerman Dec 16, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Jean Harrell Hoerman, 88, of Wentzville, Missouri went to be with her Lord December 9, 2021 at The Boulevard Assisted Living.Carol was born February 12, 1933 in St. George, Kansas.Compete obituary and service information will announced late by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Jillian Harkin named All-Flint Hills Fall Athlete of the Year Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal 1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds RCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont Avenue Two awarded top bravery honor in New Zealand mosque attack Storm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout area Congress OKs bill giving Capitol Police power to call troops bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleHere's why Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman made a change at offensive coordinatorStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingTwo brothers with multiple child sexual assault charges enter different paths for trialJessica Maree Van HornK-State football adds 13 players on early signing dayTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morningRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingBraum's not coming to Manhattan until 2023 at earliest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Book Van Bulletin
