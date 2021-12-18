Carol Jean Harrell Hoerman, 88, of Wentzville, Missouri went to be with her Lord December 9, 2021 at The Boulevard Assisted Living. Carol was born February 12, 1933 in St. George, Kansas, the daughter of the late Chester and Golda Harrell. She married Gene Hoerman on August 6, 1953. They were married 62 years. Gene preceded her in death on September 15, 2015.
Carol was an artist and an elementary school teacher. She taught in Wamego, Kansas; Midway, Missouri; Jefferson City, Missouri; and Gravois Mills, Missouri over the course of 38 years.
Carol is survived by four children and their spouses: Randy and Marty Hoerman of Washington, Missouri, Rick and Andrea Hoerman of Marshfield, Missouri; Russell and Mary Jo Hoerman of Owasso, Oklahoma; and Rita and Tim Groneck of Foristell, Missouri. Grandchildren include Emily Groneck, Sarah (Micah) Moss, Rachel (Matt) Griess, Beth (Scott) Abraham, Brooke (Derrick) Jeske, Blake (Jamie) Hoerman, Seth (Erin) Hoerman, Grant (Casie) Hoerman, Chelsey (Shane) McRae, Allen (Emily) Hoerman, Colin Massie, Dirk (Julie) Massie, and 21 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nita Harrell, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Janice and Larry Doll, and her brother-in-law Jack Colbert.
Carol was preceded in death by her brother Lyle Harrell and his wife Joyce, as well as her brother Edward Harrell, and her sister-in-law Virginia Colbert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 22nd, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Steve Ratliff officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the Zeandale Community.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:0 P.M. Tuesday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
