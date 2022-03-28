Carol Rose Geren, 87, was born January 26, 1935, in Cleveland, Oklahoma, to Forest and Cecelia (Lintz) Area the 7th of 8 children. She passed away March 26, 2022. Carol lived in Oklahoma and Kansas and graduated from St. George (Kansas) High School. Some of her favorite childhood memories were playing in the nearby creek, climbing trees, and eating mulberries. On August 18, 1955, she married Donald Geren and they spent 63 wonderful years together.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2018, her son Wesley Geren in 2008, brothers Galen, Delbert, and Donald Area, and sisters Frankie Lee Area, June Chilson Mitchell, and Bonnie Burns.
Survivors include her daughter Lisa (Mark) Loberg of Manhattan, Kansas, son John Chilson (Pam) of Florida, granddaughters Amanda Loberg and Jenna (Tim) Shepek of Manhattan, Kansas, and grandsons Josh (Michelle), Jason (Julie), and Jesse Chilson of Florida. Great grandchildren Kayden and Reagan Matteson, Ava and Beckett Shepek, Emily, Joe, Olivia, James, and Jaxon Chilson. Sister Pat Holder, and honorary family members Travis Matteson, Christy Dipman, Cortney Youngers, Myrt Rhoades, Pam Staatz, and Gina Zieman.
She worked at Kansas Farm Bureau, retired from the Horticulture and Forestry Department at Kansas State University, before continuing part time at Aero-Mod, making great friends along the way. She was baptized at and attended the Church of Christ for many years before finding her church home at the Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Carol fiercely loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She was affectionately called GG (great grandma) and had many friendships that lasted decades. She loved travelling with Donald visiting most of the states at least once. Many trips were spent going to Florida to see family and walk the beaches. She loved animals and most of her life had at least one Dachshund. For forty years, they had a fabulous backyard where they carefully tended to the flowers and landscapes, sat quietly watching the birds and squirrels, and enjoyed many gatherings around their pool.
Her celebration of life will be Friday, April 1, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. Visitation 9:30-11:00 and service at 11:00. Consider wearing yellow, her favorite color.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice, or Purple Paws, at the service or in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
