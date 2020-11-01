Carol Sue Dutton, age 79, of Manhattan, passed away on October 15, 2020, at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Manhattan.
She was born January 17, 1941, in Marion, Kansas, the daughter of Ernest and Dola (Blankley) Meierhoff. She had lived in Syracuse, Kansas, from 1963 to 1979, and then moved to Manhattan.
Carol graduated from high school in Marion, Kansas, and then attended Beauty School.
She was married to Darrell Dutton on February 14, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Marion, Kansas.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved to take care of her family. She had also drove a school bus in Syracuse and Manhattan and was an Avon representative.
She was a member of the College Avenue United Methodist Church. She volunteered with the Welcome Wagon and the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center. She was also a member of the Quilt Guild and loved to play bridge.
Survivors include her three children: Kevin and Terry Dutton of Manhattan, and Tanya Dutton of Olathe, KS; and one grandson Tanner Dutton and his wife Tate of Merriam, KS.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Darrell on January 28, 2006; and by her two siblings: Larry Meierhoff and Marilyn Hageberg.
Cremation planned with graveside services to be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 7th, at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or College Avenue United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
