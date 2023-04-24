Carol Duerfeldt passed away on April 24, 2023 at 3:43a.m. at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

She was born on March 27, 1934 in Summerfield, Kansas, the daughter of Clyde and Mary Bergen McKee. She grew up in Pawnee City, Nebraska. She graduated from Pawnee City High School. Carol then attended Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska and then Kansas State University.

