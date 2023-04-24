Carol Duerfeldt passed away on April 24, 2023 at 3:43a.m. at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born on March 27, 1934 in Summerfield, Kansas, the daughter of Clyde and Mary Bergen McKee. She grew up in Pawnee City, Nebraska. She graduated from Pawnee City High School. Carol then attended Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska and then Kansas State University.
Carol was united in marriage to Ben Duerfeldt on June 27, 1954 in Pawnee City. Ben preceded her in death on January 12, 2023.
Carol taught school in Brock, NE, and then at Bluemont School in Manhattan. She was later the secretary to the principal at Manhattan High School. She also taught at Trinity Presbyterian Pre-School, and employed at the Athletic Department at Kansas State University, The Country Gift Shop and at Rod’s Hallmark, and gave private piano lessons to many people over the years. Carol enjoyed being a volunteer at the Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Manhattan and also the PEO Chapter GU.
In addition to her husband Ben, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kristin Rogers.
She is survived by her two sons: Dan Duerfeldt and his wife Sherry, and David Duerfeldt and his wife Lisa; son-in-law Rusty Rogers; eight grandchildren: Josh Duerfeldt (Kari), Matt Duerfeldt (Shayla), Luke and Jacob Duerfeldt, Kayla Russell (Michael), Nicki Duerfeldt, Adam Bolan and Tana Parker (Chad); and nine great-grandchildren: Kori, Addy, Nora, Aaron, Mason, Macy, Marshall, Max and Mick.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:30 until 7:00p.m. Thursday April 27, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A graveside service will be held at 9:30a.m. Friday April 28, 2023 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00a.m. Friday April 28, 2023 at the First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions in memory of Carol are suggested to the First Christian Church in Manhattan or the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
