Carol Dixon Mar 31, 2023

Carol R. (Babe) McNeal Dixon passed away on Mar 29, 2023. She was born Jan 12, 1924 on a farm in Victor township, north of Paradise, Osborne County, KS.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan, KS.
