Carol R. (Babe) McNeal Dixon passed away on Mar 29, 2023. She was born Jan 12, 1924 on a farm in Victor township, north of Paradise, Osborne County, KS, to her parents Albert O. and Mabel (Winder) McNeal. She was the youngest of 6 children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Dixon in 2019 and to whom she was married for 76 years; her daughter, Denise (Greg) Wells; her grandson Brian (Amy) Hood.; her sister's: Eileen (Jean) Bricker; Gwendolyn (Paul) Wiesner; Ethel (Paul) Sandy; Ruby (Lowell) Drake, and her brother Dennis (Maurine) McNeal.
She attended Covert schools until her senior year when she went to live with her eldest sister Ethel in Osborne and attended Osborne High school in order to take business classes and graduated in May of 1942. On Thanksgiving Day of that same year, Lyle came home on leave from the Navy & they were married at the Judge's house in Osborne, KS. After Lyle served in WW2 in the Pacific he attended Oklahoma State University at Stillwater, OK. Carol worked in the laundry area of the school and they had their first daughter, Madelyn. They soon moved to Jonesboro, Arkansas where a second daughter, Denise, was born. Carol worked on getting a bachelor's degree in biology from Arkansas State University as well as working towards a Master’s degree in Chemistry. A third daughter, Cheri was born in Arkansas as well. In 1963 the family moved to Manhattan. Lyle took a position as a professor in the Math department at KSU while Carol did substitute teaching. She was soon offered a full-time position teaching mathematics at Manhattan High School. She retired from MHS in 1988.
She joined the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan in 1963 and was always involved working as youth leader, involved with Lydia Circle group and many other areas. She also loved to cook and joined two KSU social clubs, creative cookery and gourmet cooking, sharing recipes and dinners once per month. She was a member of American Association of University Women, VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid gardener growing lots of homegrown vegetables and fruits which could be canned or frozen. She also enjoyed growing many flower gardens. Later in life she took up deer hunting with Lyle on their farm property in western Kansas. Carol was also dedicated to researching her Scottish genealogy and was a lifetime member of the Clan MacNeil of America as well as the Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her two daughters. Madelyn (Terry) Short; Cheri (Bill) Vines; grandchildren Samantha Wells (Eric) Nott; Sean (Christina) Wells; Erin Hood; Jessica (Chris) Guild; Bruce Vines & Taren Vines. She was also a great grandmother to 5 great-grandchildren: Brayden Wells, Dixon Nott, Katherine Hood, Audrey Hood, & James Hood.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, April 21st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 22nd, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS, with Reverend Melanie Nord officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 23rd, at the Osborne Cemetery in Osborne, KS, with Reverend Dorothy Ellsworth officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or the KSU Foundation for the Edward A. Harris Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.