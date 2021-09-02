A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Carol Sue Cutting, 74, of Atchison, formerly of Manhattan, passed away on August 30, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 7, 1946 the daughter of Eugene and Virginia (Voelker) Schell. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School in Topeka.
Carol received her Registered Nursing Degree from St. Margaret’s Hospital Nursing School and she and her husband Dennis owned and operated the Manhattan Medical Supply in Manhattan, Kansas from 1978 until their retirement in 2014.
She grew up in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church while in Manhattan and most recently attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Atchison. Carol enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting, skiing, cooking, baking, entertaining, and especially spoiling her grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and spending time with her loft ladies in Atchison.
Carol married Dennis J. Cutting at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas on August 19, 1967. He predeceased her on October 28, 2018. She is survived by a daughter, Leslie Marit Werring and husband Andrew of Atchison, twins sons; David Elias Cutting and wife Patricia of Wichita and Daniel Eugene Cutting and wife Tiffany of Manhattan, four grandchildren, Carlyn DeBolt, Lillian Werring, Ethan Cutting and Johnathan Cutting, and one brother, Philip Schell and his wife Susan of Lantana, Texas, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins who were very close to her.
Carol will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas on Friday, September 3rd, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 4th, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1001 N. 2nd Street, Atchison, Kansas. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Maur Hill – Mount Academy Endowment, St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Endowment, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
