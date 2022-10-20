Carmen Licette Kemnitz, age 59, of St. George, died October 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was born November 14, 1962, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Arcadio and Maria Zoraida (Andujar) Rivera.
Carmen joined the United States Army at the age of 17, and served for several years.
She was married to Bruce Quinn. They had on son Scott Edward Quinn. The later divorced. She met Michael Jon Kemnitz while she was working at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Pennsylvania where she was the Group Sales Manager in the winter and worked in the golf shop in the summers. Carmen and Michael were married June 5, 2000, in Colorado Springs, CO.
Carmen worked for Boston Culinary Group as a manager and had worked at Broadmoor World Arena, Big Mountain Ski Resort, Kansas State University, the University of Mississippi, Dolphin Stadium, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
She loved all cats and adopted as many as possible and enjoyed all sports.
Survivors include her husband Michael of the home; one son Scott Edward Quinn and his wife Angela, and children Austin Rudy and Aubrey Quinn of Topeka; and several brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
