Carla L. Fredrickson, 69, of Wamego, Kansas, died, Saturday, January, 16, 2021 at the Wamego Health Center. She was a long-time resident of Wamego. Carla’s wishes are to be cremated and she will be inurned at The Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas.
