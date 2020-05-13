Carla Behrends, age 82, of Manhattan, died May 13, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born August 14, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Goldsmith and Inger (Bache) Cormode.
Carla graduated from Atchison High School and then graduated from Pittsburg State University with her B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education.
She taught in USD # 501 in Topeka, KS, and then in Okinawa, Japan for the two years for the U.S. Army, and then in USD # 383 in Manhattan. Later she was a part-time Elementary Supervisor for student teachers for several years at Kansas State University.
Carla was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Manhattan and was the leader of the Sometimes Singers Group. She enjoyed gardening, talking with friends, sewing and music.
On March 29, 1970, she was married to Bernard “Bernie” Behrends. Mr. Behrends survives of the home. Additional survivors include her son Russell of Lawrence; and her brother Tom Cormode of Oakton, VA.
Cremation is planned with A Celebration of her Life to be held at First Lutheran Church when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Camp Tomah Shinga or First Lutheran Church.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
