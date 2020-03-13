Carl A. Zimmermann, age 79, of Junction City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Enterprise Estates Nursing Center in Enterprise.
Carl was born on February 20, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to John A. and Alma C. (Krieg) Zimmermann. He joined the US Army and served over twenty years, retiring as a First Sergeant. He had received many awards during his years of service, including the Bronze Star. On November 4, 1966, he married Heidi M. Liebig while stationed in Germany.
Carl was a member of the Carl C. Gormley Post 43 of the American Legion in Junction City and of the Black Horse Association.
Carl loved to read, especially history about WW I and WW II. He had a strange sense of humor that he used to entertain his family and friends. One of his favorite pastimes was hiking, which included a one hundred kilometer hike from Fulda, Germany to Flenseburg, Belgium.
Survivors include his wife Heidi of Junction City, four children: Jan (Marsha) Zimmermann of Junction City, Yvonne (Chris) Waggoner of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Michael (James) Zimmermann of Talmage, and Michelle (Chris) Watts of Lawrence, a sister Ardele (Don) Stelter of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by three brothers: Arthur Zimmermann, John Zimmermann and Ronald Zimmermann and by two sisters: Barbara Zimmermann and Violet Zimmermann.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
