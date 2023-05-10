Carita Carole Deibler Otts, age 85, of Manhattan, died May 10, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born December 22, 1937, in Manhattan, the daughter of Harvey F. and Glady M. (Carley) Clark.
Carita graduated from Manhattan High School in 1955, and took several classes at Kansas State University.
She was a secretary/accounting specialist for Recreational Services at Kansas State University for many years, retiring in 2000.
She loved to travel by car as she didn’t like to fly, enjoyed her times in Branson with her family, loved to read and followed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Facebook. She couldn’t pass a Cracker Barrel without stopping, and her favorite animals were butterflies, peacocks, and flamingos. She also enjoyed her Bunko and weekly coffee group. Carita always said she was going to write her own obituary so her children wouldn’t lie about her.
Carita was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and was Commander 1999-2001, Epsilon Sigma Alpha Gamma Lambda Chapter, Welcome Club of Manhattan and served as the treasurer for seven years, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Manhattan High School Alumni Association, and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was married to Darrell C. Deibler on October 16, 1955, they later divorced. She was later married to Marion H. Otts on December 21, 1985, in Junction City, KS. Marion preceded her in death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her sister Judy R. Loberg.
Survivors include her three children: Blake C. Deibler and his wife Cristine of Shawnee, KS, Tracy Jo Helget and her husband Ron of Pomona, KS, and Lisa Kay Deibler-Miller and her husband Bobby of Junction City, KS; ten grandchildren: Carley, Jesse, Chip, Ashley, Clint, Tyler, Logan, Brianna, Ryan and Cheyanne; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Kelly Pittman officiating. Interment will follow in the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery east of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. Friday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Paralyzed Veterans of America or the Wounded Warrior Project. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
