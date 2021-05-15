Caitlin (Caitie) Elizabeth Newhall Harrington, 30, passed into her Eternal Life April 24th. Born February 10, 1991 to Dr. Bill Harrington and Deb Harrington in Newton, Kansas, Caitie was a fun-loving daughter, sister, and friend.
Caitie was preceded in death by grandparents, Billie Jeanne Harrington and William (Bill) L. Harrington. Survivors include parents; stepmother, Marianne Harrington; grandparents, Ken and Lin Lewis; boyfriend, Jammie Sisney; brothers, Robb and John; sister-in-law, Erica; three nieces and one nephew; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 20 at 1:00PM hosted by Church of the Resurrection’s Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224. Office@cor.org phone: (913) 897-0120. Masks required. For those not able to attend in person, the service will be live streamed @ cor.org/memorialsonline. Caitie’s Tribute can be viewed and condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Caitie’s memory to: The Caitie Harrington Memorial Cheerleading Fund c/o The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, 8200 West 71st St., Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Or to DCCCA - First Step, 3312 Clinton Pkwy., Lawrence, KS 66047, Ph: 785-843-9262.
