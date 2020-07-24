Clifford Joseph “C.J.” Walsh, 30, of St. George, Kansas, died July 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego with a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Memorials to Campanella-Evans Mortuary to help with expenses.
