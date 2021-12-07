C. J. Hoke, 94, of Grand Island, Nebraska, born June 18, 1927, passed away on November 19, 2021, at his home in Grand Island, Nebraska, of natural causes.
A family memorial service will be held at a future date. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is serving the family.
After spending two years teaching in Culver, Kansas, C.J. worked his entire life in the electric utility industry. He began his utility career in 1953 while in college at Kansas State University by servicing trucks for Kansas Power and Light in Manhattan. He rose through the ranks to become the Assistant to the President and Assistant Secretary-Treasurer of the corporation. He left that position in 1973 to become the General Manager of Southern Public Power District in Grand Island, Nebraska. While at Southern he served as a Director on the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC). He was instrumental in getting legislation passed that allowed the Power Districts in Nebraska to “buy-down” their Rural Electric Administration loans, thus saving the rate payers in the state millions of dollars. He worked at Southern until his retirement in 1993.
C.J. met the love of his life Ruth (Stiles) Hoke after mustering out of the Navel Air Corp. They were married May 23, 1947 by a Justice of the Peace in Clay Center, Kansas court house. As they said their vows the courthouse clock struck three. It was his tradition to call Ruth at three on every anniversary. C.J. was fond of telling the story of how they got married with a borrowed ring and seven dollars in his pocket; from those humble beginnings began the tale of devotion that lasted a lifetime.
C.J is survived by his wife, Ruth; his two sons, Terry (Alison) and John (Risa); three grandchildren, Maris, Mariel and T.J.; and three great-grandchildren, August, Elinor, and Marvin.
He is also remembered by his family of choice at Sagewood Heritage, those employees who became his friends, and more during his time living there.
