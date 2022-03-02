Our honored guest today came into the world as Larry “Butch” Edward Bluthardt, January 19, 1947. His proud parents were Raymond J. and Geraldine Mae (Crosby) Bluthardt.
Ogden, Kansas, was his “hood” and even attended grade school there. He was part of the graduating class of 1965 at Manhattan High School.
His first job was at Fort Riley Army base as a civilian employee. He joined Riley County Police Department in 1969 and served for 10 years. He then was an instructor at the Police Academy in Hutchinson, KS. The job he enjoyed the most was with the Kansas Department of Education as Transportation School Bus Director which took him all across Kansas training the school bus drivers.
He was the founder and promoter of the Horizontal Nystagmus Test (HGN) which is the standard field sobriety test still being used today with police and Highway Patrol.
Larry married Rebecca Kay Berry on March 31, 1969, in Manhattan. They lived in Ogden, Manhattan, Hutchinson and Eureka. They later divorced.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jantzie of Manhattan and Amanda of Clay Center; his sister Jeri Swoboda (David) of Dover, DE; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
February 28, 2022, Butch’s, 19 year-old grandson Teygan passed away, the next day, March 1st, Butch met him at the gates of glory. Papa and Hot Rod are together, they were loved by all.
A Celebration of Butch’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 4th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Ogden City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jayhawk Area Council of Boy Scouts of America for Eagle Projects. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.