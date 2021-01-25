Burke B. Bayer of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on Wednesday January 20, 2021 at the age of 98. Burke died peacefully with his beloved wife Margery and son David by his side.
Burke was a lifetime resident of Manhattan. He was born on November 13, 1922 and grew up in the Eureka Valley on the west side of Manhattan. He attended school in the Manhattan School District and graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelors Degree in Agronomy.
On October 29, 1943 Burke was united in marriage to Margery Campbell at the First Congregational Church in Manhattan and remained a life time member of the church. They celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in 2020.
Burke served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U. S. Army in World War II, serving his country in Germany and the Philippines. Burke continued his support of the military and veterans as a member the American Legion Pearce Keller Post 17 in Manhattan. He served on various fundraising committees and coordination of Manhattan’s Annual Veterans Day Parade. He was instrumental in fundraising and construction for the World War II Memorial at McCain Auditorium on the KSU Campus.
After World War II, Burke returned to Manhattan to rejoin his father Henry at Bayer Construction. During his tenure there, he exhibited dedication and guidance to promote land management preservation.
His dedication to the community encouraged him to be actively involved in organizations such as Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, Riley and Pottawatomie County 4H Clubs, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and Sunset Zoological Park and Wildlife Conservation Trust.
In addition to his active community involvement Burke enjoyed a variety of his favorite pastimes. He obtained a pilot’s license and enjoyed the freedom of flying his Bonanza Aircraft. He also enjoyed spending time at Lake Elbo with his family. Singing in the church choir was another pastime he also enjoyed.
After his retirement, Burke and Margery joined an RV Club and embarked on many adventures in their motorhome. Burke as an avid K-State Wildcat fan and a member of the Kansas State University Foundation. He and Margery enjoyed all the Wildcat sporting events.
Burke is survived by his wife Margery Bayer, his brother Max Bayer (his wife Sue); his three children: Dana Bayer, David Bayer, and Becky Tadtman (husband Tom); his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by hi parents Henry and Wilma Bayer, and his siblings: Jean Miller, Warren Bayer, Margaret Grimm, and Diane Erbe.
People wishing to pay their last respects are welcomed to make a Respect Call from 12:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. on Thursday January 28, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A private burial will be held at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan on Friday January 29, 2021 for the immediate family only.
Plans for a future Celebration of Life Service are forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Burke are suggested to the Peace Memorial Auditorium or the First Congregational Church of Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
