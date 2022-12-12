Maurice J. “Buck” Gehrt, age 94, of Manhattan, died December 8, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born December 28, 1927, on the family farm southeast of Manhattan, the son of John W. and Helen (Wahl) Gehrt.
Buck’s love of horses and the Flint Hills began at an early age when he would see his neighbor Billy Blasing ride by on his horse. Buck was then delighted when his dad bought a horse for him and his siblings to share, that was the first of many horses for Buck. Buck spent most of his life custom grazing yearling cattle and selling pasture real estate. Several of the pasture owners that Buck treasured their business relationships included Alf and Theo Landon, and the Rannels family that owned a number of acres south of Manhattan.
He was a life member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association, the Kansas Livestock Association and served on the Riley County Planning Board.
He was married to Betty J. Culbertson on September 17, 1950, in Manhattan. Betty survives of Manhattan. Additional survivors include their four children: Dan Gehrt and his wife Cora (Heimstra-Lane) Gehrt of Manhattan, Teresa Sanborn and her husband Steve of Manhattan, Sherry Gehrt and her husband Joe Horocofsky of Pollok, TX, and David Gehrt and his wife Brenda of Pollok, TX; five grandchildren: Stephanie and Brian Sanborn, Bobbie Joe Horocofsky, Tee and Payton Gehrt; and two great-grandchildren: Blaise Webb and Raylen Gehrt.
Buck was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Harry Gehrt, Geraldine Werner, Delmar “Pete” Gehrt and Earl Gehrt.
To Celebrate Buck’s Life the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, December 18th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 19th, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan, with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kaw Valley Rodeo Association or the Deep Creek Community Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
