Bruce Quentin McFadden, age 82, formerly of Circleville, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Onaga Community Hospital.
He was born on January 10, 1938 in Riley, the son of John Buel and Grace Mae (Baker) McFadden. He graduated from Keats High School. He spent most of his life in Riley before moving to Oregon and then eventually back to Kansas.
Bruce worked in security at Prairie Band Casino. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, traveling the United States and doberman pinscher dogs.
He is survived by two brothers, Gerald McFadden of Nampa, Idaho and Byron McFadden (Carol) of Hillsboro; one brother-in-law, Larry Hinson of Holton and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John McFadden and Richard McFadden; one sister, Aloha Hinson and two sisters-in-law, Elisabeth McFadden and Marilyn McFadden.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Riley Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
